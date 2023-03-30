TNUSRB Final Result 2022 Released for Various Posts; Steps to Download Result

\Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board or TNUSRB released the TNUSRB Result 2022 yesterday, 29 March 2023. The organization has announced the results for the posts of Police Constable, Jail Warder, and Fireman. Candidates who appeared for the TNUSRB examination can check and download their results on the official website - tnusrb.tn.gov.in.

The registration for the the TNUSRB exam 2022 had begun on 30 June 2022 and the application window closed on 7 July 2022. The TNUSRB written exam was conducted on 27 November 2022.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 3552 vacancies.

The final answer key for the TNUSRB was released on 20 December 2022 and the result was declared on 27 December 2022. The final provisional selection list of Candidates for Character and antecedents verification & Medical examination has been issued now.