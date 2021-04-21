ICMAI CMA June Exam Postponed: Check Details Here

ICMAI CMA registration extended till 20 May.
The Institute of Cost Accountants of India on Wednesday, 21 April, postponed ICMAI CMA June Exam 2021.
Along with the postponement of exam, last date to fill application from has also been extended till 20 May 2021.
Earlier, the CMA Foundation exam was scheduled to be conducted in June 2021, whereas, it will now be conducted on 23 July 2021.
The CMA Intermediate and Final exam will be conducted from 26 July to 2 August 2021.
The CMA foundation exam will be conducted in two shifts. Paper 1 and 2 will be conducted from 10 am-12 Noon, and Paper 3 and 4 will be conducted from 2-4 pm. The Intermediate exam will be conducted from 10 am-1 pm, while the Final exam will be conducted from 2-5 pm.
For foundation exams, Indian citizens are required to pay an examination fee of Rs 1,200. Candidates applying for Intermediate exam will have to pay an exam fee of Rs 1,200 for each group, and for Final exam, a fee of Rs 1,400 will be charged.
For more details, candidates can visit the ICMAI's official website: icmai.in.
