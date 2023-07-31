CBSE Compartment Result 2023: Class 10, 12 Results Soon At cbseresults.nic.in

The CBSE Class 10 and 12 complementary results to be out soon
CBSE Class 10, 12 Compartment Result 2023: Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE is all set to release the Class 10 and Class 12 Compartment result 2023 for the supplementary examinations held earlier this month. The candidates who appeared for the exam can check the results on the official website of the board at cbseresults.nic.in and results.cbse.nic.in.
CBSE announces Compartment results within 10-15 days after the exam though the exact date and time has not been announced. The Class 10 Compartment exam was conducted from 17 to 22 July and the Class 12 Compartment exam was conducted from 17 July. The practical exams for the compartment students were held from 6 to 20 July 2023.
Visit the official website at cbse.gov.in.
On the homepage, click on the result link
Open the link for Class 10 or Class 12 Compartment results
You will have to enter your login credentials and submit.
Your class 10 or class 12 compartment results will be displayed on the screen
You can check the results and take the print for future use.
