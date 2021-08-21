ICAI CA Final and Intermediate Exam Last Attempt Extended: Check Details

According to the official notice released by ICAI, the extension has been given in order to remove hardship caused to the students due to Covid-19 spread or otherwise.

"The last attempt to appear in Final and Intermediate (IPC) old courses examination has been extended to November, 2021 for all the students of these courses (irrespective of their opting out of May 2021 examination cycle or not)" read the notice.

It further added that the November 2021 examinations will be the last attempt for the students writing their examinations under old syllabus and no such extension will be given further, under any circumstances as the old course scheme will be closed forever.