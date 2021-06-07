ICAI CA Foundation Exam Postponed, Final & IPC Schedules Announced

ICAI CA foundation exam deferred. Now it will begin from 24 July.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Saturday, 5 June, announced the postponement of Chartered Accountants (CA) Foundation Examination. Now the exam set to begin from 24 July.

The decision of postponement has been taken in the view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"In view of the ongoing COVID-19 and in the interest of welfare & well-being of students and to mitigate their hardships, it has been decided to postpone the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination. The said examinations will, now, be commenced from 24th July, 2021 across the globe," reads the official notification

CA Foundation Exam, June/July 2021 will now be conducted on 24, 26, 28, and 30 July 2021.

ICAI has also released the schedule of CA Intermediate, Final, Insurance and Risk Management (IRM), and International Taxation (INTT-AT) exams. As per the new date sheet, these exams will be conducted form 5 to 20 July 2021.

Intermediate (IPC) Course Examination - Old Scheme

  • Group 1 - 6, 8, 10, and 12 July 2021
  • Group 2 - 14, 16, and 18 July 2021

Intermediate (IPC) Course Examination - New Scheme

  • Group 1 - 6, 8, 10, and 12 July 2021
  • Group 2 - 14, 16,18, and 20 July 2021

Final Course Examination - Old and New Scheme

  • Group 1 - 5, 7, 9, and 11 July 2021
  • Group 2 - 13, 15, 19, and 17 July 2021

Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical Exam

  • Module I to 4-5, 7, 9, and 11 July 2021

International Taxation - Assessment Test (INTT-AT)

  • 5 and 7 July 2021
The institute also said that it has decided to reopen the online window to change examination city of CA exams. Students can change their exam city form 9 to 11 June on ICAI's website: icaiexam.icai.org.

