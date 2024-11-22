IBPS PO Prelims Result 2024 Declared: How to Check Scorecards at ibps.in?

advertisement
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the results for the Probationary Officer (PO) Preliminary Examination 2024. Candidates who took the exam can check their results and scorecards on the official IBPS website at ibps.in.
The prelims exam, held on 19 and 20 October 2024, consisted of objective-type questions for a total of 100 marks, with a duration of one hour. The paper was divided into three sections: English Language (30 questions, 30 marks, 20 minutes), Quantitative Aptitude (35 questions, 35 marks, 20 minutes), and Reasoning Ability (35 questions, 35 marks, 20 minutes).
Candidates who qualify in the prelims exam will be eligible to appear for the IBPS PO main examination, which is tentatively scheduled for 30 November 2024. This recruitment drive aims to fill 4,455 Probationary Officers/Management Trainee positions in various banks across the country.
The IBPS PO main examination will cover areas such as Reasoning & Computer Aptitude, General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness, English Language, and Data Analysis & Interpretation. Follow the blog for the latest on results, direct links, dates, and times.
Go to the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.
On the homepage, click on IBPS PO Prelims Result 2024 link.
A login page will open.
Enter the required login details.
Hit the submit option.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result carefully.
Download, save, and print a hard copy for future reference,
