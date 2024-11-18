BSEB STET Result 2024 Out: How to Check Scores at secondary.biharboardonline.com

advertisement
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) announced the results for the Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) today, 18 November 2024. A total of 2,97,747 candidates out of 4,23,822 who appeared for the exam have passed, achieving a combined pass percentage of 70.25 percent.
The pass percentage for STET paper 1 is 73.77% percent, while the pass percentage for paper 2 is 64.44 percent. BSEB Chairman Anand Kishor announced the results through a press conference. Candidates can access their results on the BSEB website at secondary.biharboardonline.com.
BSEB STET result 2024 was announced today, 18 November 2024.
In 2023, a total of 3,00,726 candidates qualified the exam, achieving a pass percentage of 79.79 percent. Out of the 4,28,387 candidates who registered for the exam, 3,76,877 candidates appeared for both papers. The pass percentage for paper 1 was 82.90 percent, with 2,71,872 candidates appearing, and the pass percentage for paper 2 was 74.37 percent, with 1,56,515 candidates appearing.
Visit the official website, secondary.biharboardonline.com.
On the homepage, click on the direct link for BSEB STET Result 2024.
A login page will open.
Enter your login credentials.
Hit the submit option.
Your result will be displayed.
Check the result carefully.
Download, save, and print a hard copy for further reference.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
(At The Quint, we question everything. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member today.)