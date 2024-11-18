BSEB STET Result 2024 Out: How to Check Scores at secondary.biharboardonline.com

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Education Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019BSEB STET Result 2024 Out: How to Check Scores at secondary.biharboardonline.com

BSEB announces STET 2024 results; 70.25 percent candidates pass. Check scores at secondary.biharboardonline.com.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>BSEB STET Result 2024 Declared.</p></div>
BSEB STET Result 2024 Declared.

(Photo: The Quint)

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) announced the results for the Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) today, 18 November 2024. A total of 2,97,747 candidates out of 4,23,822 who appeared for the exam have passed, achieving a combined pass percentage of 70.25 percent.

The pass percentage for STET paper 1 is 73.77% percent, while the pass percentage for paper 2 is 64.44 percent. BSEB Chairman Anand Kishor announced the results through a press conference. Candidates can access their results on the BSEB website at secondary.biharboardonline.com.

BSEB STET Result 2024 Date

BSEB STET result 2024 was announced today, 18 November 2024.

In 2023, a total of 3,00,726 candidates qualified the exam, achieving a pass percentage of 79.79 percent. Out of the 4,28,387 candidates who registered for the exam, 3,76,877 candidates appeared for both papers. The pass percentage for paper 1 was 82.90 percent, with 2,71,872 candidates appearing, and the pass percentage for paper 2 was 74.37 percent, with 1,56,515 candidates appearing.

Steps to Check BSEB STET Result 2024

  • Visit the official website, secondary.biharboardonline.com.

  • On the homepage, click on the direct link for BSEB STET Result 2024.

  • A login page will open.

  • Enter your login credentials.

  • Hit the submit option.

  • Your result will be displayed.

  • Check the result carefully.

  • Download, save, and print a hard copy for further reference.

