IBPS PO Admit Card 2024 Releasing Soon: How to Download Call Letters at ibps.in?

The IBPS will soon release call letters for the PO Preliminary exam. Once released, candidates can download the admit cards from the official website, ibps.in, using their personal login details like roll number/registration number and password/date of birth.
The IBPS PO Prelims exam is tentatively scheduled for 19 and 20 October 2024. The exam will be conducted to fill approximately 4,455 Probationary Officers/Management Trainee vacancies in participating banks.
The IBPS Clerk Mains exam, for which the admit cards were released yesterday on 6 October, is scheduled for 13 October 2024. This exam aims to fill 6,148 Clerk vacancies in various banks.
The IBPS will release an information handout for both the exams soon. The handout will provide details about the examination, including the exam pattern and syllabus. Candidates who have applied for the IBPS Clerk Mains examination can now download their hall tickets from ibps.in using the required login details.
Visit the official website, ibps.in.
On the homepage click on the direct link for downloading the IBPS PO Admit Card 2024.
A login page will open on the screen.
Enter the login details like application number and password.
Hit the submit option.
Your IBPS PO admit card will be displayed.
Check the details on the call letter carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
