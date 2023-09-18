IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2023 Released At ibps.in; Steps To Download Scorecard

IBPS Clerk result 2023: The Institute of Banking Personnel and Selection, IBPS released the IBPS prelims result 2023 today, on 18 September 2023. IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam was conducted on 26 August, 27 August and 02 September.

Candidates who appeared for the IBPS clerk exam can check the link on the official website of the IBPS. The candidates can get access to their marks using their registration number and date of birth on ibps.in. The scorecard will have all the information like section-wise marks, total marks, normalized marks, and section & category-wise cut-off marks.

The link to download the scorecard is available on the official website - ibps.in. The candidates can check their marks by late evening. The IBPS mains exam for the shortlisted candidates will be conducted on 7 October 2023. The admit card for the Mains exam is expected next week on the official website.