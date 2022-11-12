IAF Agniveer Provisional Select List Released on agnipathvayu.cdac.in

IAF Agniveer Result 01/2022 Released on the official website, details here
(Photo: The Quint)
The provisional selection list for the Agniveervayu recruitment 01/2022 has been released by the Indian Air Force (IAF). The candidates who have been waiting for the Provisional Select List for Agniveervayu Intake 01/2022 can check the list on the official website at agnipathvayu.cdac.in.
The candidates will have to provide original certificates to the concerned CO, ASC by 16 November 2022 else their candidacy will be withdrawn. The enrollment list will be released on the official website by 25 November 2022.
The official notice regarding the result mentioned, “Enrolment List will be tentatively published on 25-11-2022 and instructions for the same will be published in the column ‘Instructions for the Candidates’ on the first page of the Enrolment List.” It is not necessary that the candidates whose names appear in Provisional Select List (PSL) are guaranteed to be enrolled.
The notice further added, “The provisional select list is displayed as per the merit position of the candidates and it includes more number of candidates than the actual vacancy to cater for deficiencies that may arise on the day of enrollment due to absenteeism, medical unfitness, unwillingness, etc."
The candidates will have to visit the official website at agnipathvayu.cdac.in
On the homepage, click on the “Provisional Select List - 11 Nov 2022 for Agniveervayu Intake 01/2022 is available under the CANDIDATE tab”
You will have to select the subject and list (PSL/not in PSL)
The IAF Agniveer result will be displayed on the screen
You can check the results and keep an eye on the website for further updates.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)