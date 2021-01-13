HPBOSE Himachal Board Class 10, 12 Exam from 4 May, Timetable Out

The Himachal Pradesh School Education Board (HPBOSE) on Tuesday, 12 January released the date sheet or exam schedule to hold class 10 and 12 board exams at its official website, hpbose.org.

The HPBOSE class 12 board exams will be held from 4-29 May and class 10 boards will be held from 5-20 May. The exam will be held in the evening session from 1:45 pm to 5 pm for both regular and SOS or open school candidates. HPBOSE class 8 and 10 exams will be held from 8:45 am to 12 pm.

The state education board had earlier slashed the syllabus for class 9-12 by 30 percent.