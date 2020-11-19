In Just Two Weeks, 150 Haryana School Students Test COVID-Positive

Two weeks after they reopened for Classes 9 to 12, government schools across three districts of Haryana have been forced to shut for the next couple of days after around 150 students tested positive for COVID-19, reported news agency PTI. Quoting unnamed officials, the report says that the highest number of cases have been recorded in Rewari, where 91 students across 13 schools have tested positive, followed by 34 students and two teachers from Jhajjar. In Jind, around 30 students and 10 teachers have been infected with the virus.

The condition of the children, who are between Classes 9 and 10, is stable and most of them have been placed under home isolation.

Students to Be Screened in All Schools: Health Minister

According to officials, schools in which the cases were detected have been shut for a few days following government guidelines and the health of the students is being constantly monitored. Additionally, students and teachers who had come in contact with the infected children are being screened for the virus as well.

Anil Vij, the Health Minister of Haryana has said that health department teams will conduct health checkups of students and staffers in all school, and action will be taken against schools not following SOPs.