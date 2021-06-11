Haryana Board BSEH Class-10 Exams Result Declared, How to Check

HBSE or BSEH Class 10 Result 2021: Board of Secondary Education Haryana Class 10 Results declared at bseh.org.in
The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH or HBSE) on Friday, 11 June, declared the result of Class 10 students. The result was announced in a press conference by state Education Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar.
Students who enrolled for BSEH Class 10 exams can check their result on board's website: bseh.org.in.
BSEH Class 10 State Board Exams were scheduled to be conducted in the month of April and May 2021. However, the exams were cancelled this year by the state government due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Therefore, the result of Class 10 students have been evaluated on the basis of their performance in internal assessments/ assignments.
Around 3.1 lakh students were registered to appear for Class 10 board exams 2021 under BSEH.
