Chhattisgarh CGBSE Class 10 Results Declared, Here’s How to Check

Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) on Wednesday, 19 May, declared the results of Class 10 students. Students who were supposed to appear for Chhattisgarh Board Class 10 exams can check their results at CGBSE's official website: cgbse.nic.in.

The results declared are on the basis students' performance in internal assessments, because Class 10 board exams were cancelled by the CGBSE in April due to surge in daily COVID-19 cases.

While cancelling the exams, the board clarified that students who were unable to appear for practical exams or projects, will be given the minimum marks required for passing, reported The Indian Express.