Chhattisgarh CGBSE Class 10 Results Declared, Here’s How to Check

Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) on Wednesday, 19 May, declared the results of Class 10 students. Students who were supposed to appear for Chhattisgarh Board Class 10 exams can check their results at CGBSE's official website: cgbse.nic.in.
The results declared are on the basis students' performance in internal assessments, because Class 10 board exams were cancelled by the CGBSE in April due to surge in daily COVID-19 cases.
While cancelling the exams, the board clarified that students who were unable to appear for practical exams or projects, will be given the minimum marks required for passing, reported The Indian Express.
CGBSE Class 10 Board results were declared via video conference.
The report further mentioned that this year, around 4.61 lakh students were enrolled to appear for the Chhattisgarh Class 10 board exams.
Chhattisgarh Board exams for Class-12 students were postponed by CGBSE and will be conducted when the pandemic situation improves. Earlier, Class 12 Board exams were scheduled to be conducted from 3 to 24 May 2021.
Published: 19 May 2021,11:25 AM IST