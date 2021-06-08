CBSE Class 12 Practical Exams, Assessments to Be Conducted Online

CBSE Class 12 Board exams: Pending practical exams/ internal assessments will be conducted online due to Covid-19 pandemic.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday, 7 June, directed the CBSE schools who have not been able to complete Class 12 practical exams/ internal assessment due to COVID-19, to conduct the same now in online mode. They can upload the marks by 28 June 2021.
External examiners will be appointed for practical exams of some subjects. In the subjects where they have not been appointed, the concerned school teacher of the subject will conduct the internal assessment, said the CBSE in a letter to schools.
The board further stated that the external examiners will decide the date of the examination in consultation with the internal examiners and take the exam through online mode.
The internal examiners must inform the students about the date of the exam well in advance.
All schools have been asked to strictly adhere to all COVID-19 protocols while conducting the exams.
For more details, you can check the official circular.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined