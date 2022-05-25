HBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: BSEH to Release Results by 15 June

Board of School Education (BSEH), Haryana, is all set to announce class 10 and 12 board results 2022 in the second week of June.

As per the officials of the Haryana board, the result may be announced between 10 June and 15 June 2022. Candidates who appeared for the exam are advised to keep an eye on the official website of the Haryana education board. The students can check and download the results from the official website, bseh.org.in.

As per media reports, the BSEH is first expected to announce class 12 results, and then the Haryana 10th results 2022.