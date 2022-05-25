HBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: BSEH to Release Results by 15 June

Board of School Education, Haryana, BSEH is expected to release the 10th, 12th board results by 15 June
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Board of School Education (BSEH), Haryana, is all set to announce class 10 and 12 board results 2022 in the second week of June.
As per the officials of the Haryana board, the result may be announced between 10 June and 15 June 2022. Candidates who appeared for the exam are advised to keep an eye on the official website of the Haryana education board. The students can check and download the results from the official website, bseh.org.in.
As per media reports, the BSEH is first expected to announce class 12 results, and then the Haryana 10th results 2022.
As per the BSEH official, "The evaluation process for the BSEH class 10, 12 exams will conclude soon. The class 12 result is likely to be announced before, following which the 10th result will be announced. Both the 10th, and 12th results 2022 will be announced between June 10 and 15."
As per the statistics, 7 lakh students appeared for the Haryana board 10th exams, and 2 lakh students appeared for the Haryana board 12th exams 2022. The class 10 board exam was held from 31 March 2022 to 20 April 2022 while class 12 board exams were conducted from 22 March 2022 to 13 April 2022.
The evaluation process of the papers is expected to be completed by the end of May or the first week of June.
Visit the official website at bseh.org.in
On the homepage, click on the link that reads 'Haryana class 10th result 2022' or 'Haryana class 12th result 2022'
Students will be directed to a new page
Enter the required credentials and click on submit
The Haryana board result will be displayed on the screen
You can check, save, and download the results for future use
