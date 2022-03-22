BSEH Class 10 & 12 Exams 2022: Revised Date Sheet Has Been Released

Revised date sheet released for HBSE Class 10th and 12th.
(Photo: iStock)
The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has released the revised date sheet for class 10th and 12th exams. As per the new date sheet, the exams for class 12 will begin on 30 March 2022 whereas the first exam for class 10 students will be on 31 March 2022.
The students who want to check or download the revised date sheet can visit the official website of the BSEH. It is advised to keep the hard copy of the new date sheet to avoid any confusion later.
Visit the official website of the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) at https://bseh.org.in/.
On the homepage, click on the link that reads 'Revised date sheet active.'
A new window will pop up with a PDF file.
The PDF file will have all the exam dates and times. You can download and save it on your device.
Candidates can carry their personal water bottles.
Candidates should wear their masks, maintain proper distance and carry a sanitiser in a transparent bottle.
Candidates must be vaccinated before appearing for the exams.
Parents must inform their children about the examination guidelines to avoid the spread of COVID-19.
Candidates must follow the instructions given on the admit card as well.
Visit the official website of the BSEH for any further clarification.
