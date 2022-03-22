BSEH Class 10 & 12 Exams 2022: Revised Date Sheet Has Been Released

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has released the revised date sheet for class 10th and 12th exams. As per the new date sheet, the exams for class 12 will begin on 30 March 2022 whereas the first exam for class 10 students will be on 31 March 2022.

The students who want to check or download the revised date sheet can visit the official website of the BSEH. It is advised to keep the hard copy of the new date sheet to avoid any confusion later.