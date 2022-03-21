MPBSE 10th & 12th Results: Expected Dates, Where To Check

MPBSE will declare class 10th ans 12th results by the end of April
The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) started the evaluation process for both class 10 and 12 board exams from 6 March 2022. The evaluation process is likely to be completed soon.
The results for Madhya Pradesh Board class 10th and 12th is expected to be out by the end of April. 30,000 teachers were evaluating 1 crore copies of 18 lakh students who had appeared for their board exams.
18 lakh students had appeared for the MP Board Exams for both class 10th and 12th. The exams were conducted in February and the results will be out by the end of April. Students who had appeared for the exams can check their results on mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in. Though students will have to visit the schools to collect their mark sheets.
Visit the official website of MPBSE at mpbse.nic.in
On the Homepage, click on the 10th and 12th results link.
Enter your date of birth and roll number to login.
The board results for 10th or 12th will appear on the screen.
You can check the exam score and download the results or keep a hard copy for future use.
As per the fresh guidelines by the MPBSE, the exam pattern has been divided in 80 and 20 marks slot. 80 marks for the theory paper and 20 marks for the practical assessment.
Though subjects with practical exams will have 70 marks for theory and 30 for practical exams. The MPBSE conducted the exams as per the NEP 2020, 40 percent of the questions will be subjective, 40 percent will be objective and rest 20 percent questions will be analytical in nature.
