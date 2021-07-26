Haryana BSEH Class 12 Result Declared: Here's How to Check

Haryana BSEH Class 12th result can be checked on bsehexam.org and bseh.org.in
The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH), on Monday, 26 July declared the result of Haryana board Class 12, 2021.
The result was announced by Haryana board Chairman Jagbir Singh in a press conference.
Students who were enrolled to appear for Haryana board Class 12 exam can check their result on BSEH's official websites: bsehexam.org and bseh.org.in.
Visit the official websites of BSEH: bsehexam.org and bseh.org.in
Click on 12th class result link
Login using your registration number and other details
Your result will appear on the screen
Download and save it for future reference
Students can also check their result BSEH's mobile application which can be download only on Android devices using google play store.
BSEH announced that a total a of 2,21,263 students have been declared pass this year in Class 12 examination. Out of which, 1,14,416 students are boys and 1,06,847 are girls
This year, Haryana board BSEH Class 12 exams were scheduled to begin from 20 April 2021. But later, the Government of Haryana decided to cancel the board exam in the view of Covid-19 pandemic. Therefore, the result declared by the HBSE is based on marks scored by candidates in Class 12 board exam, Class 11 final exam, and Class 12 internal assessments and practicals.
