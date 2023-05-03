GUJCET Counselling 2023 Started: Last Date To Apply is 22 May: Details Here

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Education Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019GUJCET Counselling 2023 Started: Last Date To Apply is 22 May: Details Here

GUJCET Counselling 2023 started on gseb.org. Follow below steps to apply.
Saima Andrabi
Education
Updated:

(Photo: iStock)

The Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) Results 2023 were declared by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Education Board (GSEB) on 2 May. Candidates who appeared in the exam can download and check their result scores by using their personal login credentials on the official website, gseb.org.

All those students who successfully qualified the GUJCET Exam 2023 must know that the concerned officials have started the GUJCET Counselling process. The last date to apply is 22 May 2023.

GUJCET Counselling 2023: Full Schedule

Registration Start Date: 2 May

Registration End Date: 22 May

Declaration of GUJCET Provisional Merit List: 1 June

Filling of Choices for Mock Round: 1 June to 5 June

Mock Round Result: 9 June

Release of GUJCET Final Merit List: 9 June

Choice Filling Round 1: 9 to 13 June

Release of First Round Allotment Result: 16 June

Display of Vacancy After Round 1: 28 June

Choice Filling Round 2: 10 to 16 July

Release of Second Round Allotment Result: 19 July

Display of Vacancy After Round 2: 28 July

How To Register for GUJCET Counselling 2023

  • Visit the official website, gseb.org.

  • On the appeared homepage, click on the direct link for GUJCET Counselling 2023.

  • Enter the required login details.

  • Hit the submit option.

  • An application form will show up.

  • Fill all the required details.

  • Pay the application fee.

  • Download, save, and print a copy of counselling form for future reference.

Published: 03 May 2023,11:22 AM IST

