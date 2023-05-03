GUJCET Counselling 2023 Started: Last Date To Apply is 22 May: Details Here

GUJCET Counselling 2023 Begins. Here are the steps to apply.
(Photo: iStock)
The Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) Results 2023 were declared by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Education Board (GSEB) on 2 May. Candidates who appeared in the exam can download and check their result scores by using their personal login credentials on the official website, gseb.org.
All those students who successfully qualified the GUJCET Exam 2023 must know that the concerned officials have started the GUJCET Counselling process. The last date to apply is 22 May 2023.
Registration Start Date: 2 May
Registration End Date: 22 May
Declaration of GUJCET Provisional Merit List: 1 June
Filling of Choices for Mock Round: 1 June to 5 June
Mock Round Result: 9 June
Release of GUJCET Final Merit List: 9 June
Choice Filling Round 1: 9 to 13 June
Release of First Round Allotment Result: 16 June
Display of Vacancy After Round 1: 28 June
Choice Filling Round 2: 10 to 16 July
Release of Second Round Allotment Result: 19 July
Display of Vacancy After Round 2: 28 July
Visit the official website, gseb.org.
On the appeared homepage, click on the direct link for GUJCET Counselling 2023.
Enter the required login details.
Hit the submit option.
An application form will show up.
Fill all the required details.
Pay the application fee.
Download, save, and print a copy of counselling form for future reference.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)