GUJCET Result 2022 Declared: How to Check GSEB Gujarat CET Scores Online

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board have officially released the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2022 Result today, on Thursday, 12 May 2022. Candidates who had appeared for the entrance exam on the scheduled date can check their results finally. The board has formally released the GUJCET 2022 Result for all the candidates who were waiting to check their scores. The official website that the candidates need to visit to check their respective GUJCET 2022 Results is gseb.org.