HC Seeks Govt Reply in PIL Against Mandatory Learning of Gita in Gujarat Schools

Gujarat Education Minister Jitu Vaghani, during a discussion on allocations of budget for the department of education, had made the announcement in the legislative Assembly.

“We have decided to introduce the Bhagavad Gita in the school curriculum for Classes 6 to 12. For students of Classes 6 to 8, the scripture will be introduced in the textbook of ‘Sarvangi Shikshan’ (holistic education). From Classes 9 to 12, it will be introduced in the form of storytelling in the textbook of the first language,” he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Vaghani, speaking to reporters, said that people from every faith have accepted moral values and principles that are outlined in the Gita.

The schools will organise activities that are based on the ancient scripture like prayers, shloka recitation, drama, comprehension, painting, quiz, and elocution competitions, he added, news agency ANI reported.