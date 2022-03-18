'Deeds like Raavan, Talk About Gita': Delhi Deputy CM's Jibe at Guj Govt Policy

"Bhagavad Gita is not only for Hindus, it is for all. If experts say it will definitely be introduced, not from this year but next year," he told ANI.

He added that there was a demand for introducing Moral Science in schools, the curriculum of which will be decided by educational experts.

"We're going to speak to our CM about whether we're going to introduce Moral Science... What gives an impact on the children will be introduced, whether it is Bhagavad Gita, Ramayan, or Mahabharat," he told the agency.