'Deeds like Raavan, Talk About Gita': Delhi Deputy CM's Jibe at Guj Govt Policy

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. Image used for representative purposes.
(Photo: Wires)
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday, 18 March, took a swipe at the Gujarat government while welcoming its move to introduce the Bhagavad Gita in schools.
"It's definitely a great step, but the people who are introducing it need to practice the values of the Gita first. Their deeds are like Raavan and they talk about Gita," Sisodia told ANI.
"Bhagavad Gita is not only for Hindus, it is for all. If experts say it will definitely be introduced, not from this year but next year," he told ANI.
He added that there was a demand for introducing Moral Science in schools, the curriculum of which will be decided by educational experts.
"We're going to speak to our CM about whether we're going to introduce Moral Science... What gives an impact on the children will be introduced, whether it is Bhagavad Gita, Ramayan, or Mahabharat," he told the agency.
The Gujarat government on Thursday, 17 March, announced that the 700-verse Hindu holy scripture will now be a part of the syllabus in all schools in the state for Classes 6 to 12 from the academic year 2022-23.
"For students of Classes 6 to 8, the scripture will be introduced in the textbook of ‘Sarvangi Shikshan’ (holistic education). From Classes 9 to 12, it will be introduced in the form of storytelling in the textbook of the first language,” Gujarat Education Minister Jitu Vaghani said, according to PTI.
Schools will organise activities that are based on the ancient scripture like prayers, shloka recitation, drama, comprehension, painting, quiz, and elocution competitions, he said according to the agency.
Study material or the main literature in the form of printed material and audio-video CDs will be provided to the schools by the government, he added.
(With inputs from ANI and PTI)
