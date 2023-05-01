GSEB 12th Science Result Tomorrow: Check Time & Steps to Download GUJCET Result

GSEB 12th Result 2023 is most likely to be released tomorrow. Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, GBSHSE has announced the GUJCET results date, time 2023. As per the official notice, the board has decided to release the GUJCET Result 2023 tomorrow, 2 May 2023. Students who appeared for the Gujarat Board HSC Science exam will be will be able to check the result at the official website-- gseb.org.

Candidates will be required to enter their Roll number and other required details to access the result. Candidates can also check their GSEB HSC result and GUJCET result using their seat numbers via WhatsApp. They will just have to send their seat numbers to 6357300971.

The board will send the physical copies of marks sheets, certificates and other documents to schools later. Check the time and steps to download the GSEB HSC result below.