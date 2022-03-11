GPAT Examinations 2022: Exam Date, Other Details Here

The date for the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2022 has been announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) and will be held on 9 April 2022.

The NTA released the date for the GPAT 2022 examination on the official websites: nta.ac.in and gpat.nta.nic.in.

The GPAT 2022 exam will be held on 9 April 2022 from 9 AM till 12 noon. The applications for the GPAT 2022 examinations link will be open till 17 March 2022.

The candidates who will register for the GPAT 2022 exams will have to download the admit cards from the official website. Though the schedule for the admit card release has not been announced yet.