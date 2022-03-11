GPAT Examinations 2022: Exam Date, Other Details Here

Check GPAT exam 2022 date and other details here.
The date for the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2022 has been announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) and will be held on 9 April 2022.
The NTA released the date for the GPAT 2022 examination on the official websites: nta.ac.in and gpat.nta.nic.in.
The GPAT 2022 exam will be held on 9 April 2022 from 9 AM till 12 noon. The applications for the GPAT 2022 examinations link will be open till 17 March 2022.
The candidates who will register for the GPAT 2022 exams will have to download the admit cards from the official website. Though the schedule for the admit card release has not been announced yet.
First day of online application- 16 February 2022
Last day of online application- 17 March 2022, by 11:50 PM
Last day for fee payment- 18 March 2022, by 11:50 PM
Correction window- 19-21 March 2022
Admit card Release date- By 2 April 2022
Exam date- 9 April 2022
Pharmaceutical Chemistry & Allied Subjects for 152 marks with 38 questions.
Pharmaceutics & Allied Subjects for 152 marks with 38 questions.
Pharmacognosy & Allied Subjects for 40 marks with 10 questions.
Pharmacology & Allied Subjects for 112 marks with 28 questions
Other subjects for 44 marks with 11 questions.
The CPAT examinations are conducted through online mode and every year, around 70,000-90,000 candidates appear for the exam. Before the formation of the NTA in 2019, examinations were conducted by AICTE.
