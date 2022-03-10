ESIC UDC Exam 2022 Admit Cards Released, Check Here to Download

ESIC has released UDC and Stenographer Exam 2022 admit cards. Image used for representative purposes.
Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has officially published the Phase-I Preliminary Examination admit cards for recruitment to the post of Upper Division Clerk (UDC).
Candidates who have applied for the ESIC UDC and Stenographer Recruitment examination can check and download the admit cards from the official website, esic.nic.in.
Downloading the admit card is important as it is an essential document that needs to be carried during the exams.
As per the ESIC UDC and Stenographer Exam 2022 schedule, the Phase-I Preliminary Examination for the post of Upper Division Clerk (UDC) recruitment is to be held on Saturday, 19 March.
The Phase-I Main Examination for the post of Stenographer recruitment is scheduled to be held on Sunday, 20 March.
Candidates appearing for the examinations are requested to download the admit cards and carry them on the exam dates.
Candidates are advised to read the call letter and information handout carefully before appearing in the examination.
Here are a few steps that candidates need to follow to download the ESIC admit cards for UDC and Stenographer Examinations 2022:
Step 1: Visit the ESIC official website: esic.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on the tab that reads "Download call letters for Phase 1 Examination for the Post of UDC and Stenographer" on the homepage
Step 3: Log in to your account by filling in information such as registration number, roll number, password and date of birth
Step 4: Click on submit after providing all the correct details
Step 5: The admit card will be shown on the screen of your device
Step 6: Download the admit card
Step 7: Take a printout of the admit card
