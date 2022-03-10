ESIC UDC Exam 2022 Admit Cards Released, Check Here to Download

As per the ESIC UDC and Stenographer Exam 2022 schedule, the Phase-I Preliminary Examination for the post of Upper Division Clerk (UDC) recruitment is to be held on Saturday, 19 March.

The Phase-I Main Examination for the post of Stenographer recruitment is scheduled to be held on Sunday, 20 March.

Candidates appearing for the examinations are requested to download the admit cards and carry them on the exam dates.