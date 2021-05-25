Goa Class 10 Exams Cancelled, Class 12 Decision on 26 May

Chief Minister of Goa Pramod Sawant on Sunday, 23 May, announced the cancellation of Class 10 board exams. He also said that the government will take a decision about Class 12 Board examinations on Wednesday, 26 May.
The decision for cancellation has been taken in the view of the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the state. It was announced through a live session conducted on his official Twitter handle.
He further stated that Class 10 results will be evaluated on the basis of internal marks. "We have come to this decision that Class 10 examinations will be cancelled. Students will be promoted based on the assessment of their internal marks," he said.
"Those failing in one or two subjects can appear for ATKT (Allowed To Keep Terms) examination. Those who want to opt for Science and Diploma streams will have to undergo one-day examination, which will be conducted by the Goa Board. Students will be informed 15 days in advance about this one-day examination," he added.
Goa on Monday, 24 May, reported a total of 1,401 new COVID-19 cases, and 28 deaths. Number of patients recovered was 2,362.
Whereas, India on Tuesday, 25 May, reported 1,96,427 new COVID-19 cases, and 3,511 deaths in last 24 hours.
