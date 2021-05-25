India Records 1.96 Lakh Cases, Over 3K Deaths in Last 24 Hrs

India on Tuesday, 25 May, reported 1,96,427 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 2,69,48,874. The death toll increased by 3,511 deaths in last 24 hours, to 3,07,231.

This is the first time official data has recorded less than 2 lakh cases in a day since 15 April.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 25,86,782 active cases across the country, while 2,40,54,861 patients have been discharged so far, with 3,26,850 discharges reported in the last 24 hours.