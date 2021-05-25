India Records 1.96 Lakh Cases, Over 3K Deaths in Last 24 Hrs

India on Tuesday, 25 May, reported 1,96,427 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 2,69,48,874. The death toll increased by 3,511 deaths in last 24 hours, to 3,07,231.
This is the first time official data has recorded less than 2 lakh cases in a day since 15 April.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 25,86,782 active cases across the country, while 2,40,54,861 patients have been discharged so far, with 3,26,850 discharges reported in the last 24 hours.
A flight from Russia carrying Remdesivir vials along with other medicines arrived in India on Tuesday, 25 May.
Roman Babushkin, Russian Deputy Envoy to India has said, “Supplies of Sputnik V are going on according to the contract obligations and schedules. We are getting some more requests from other Indian companies and state governments, and all proposals are being studied very carefully,” ANI quoted.
As per the Uttarakhand Health Department, no company has responded to the state’s global tender flouted for COVID-19 vaccines procurement. Owing to this, the time for submission of interest for the tender has been extended till 31 May.
COVID vaccination for 18-44 age group has been temporarily stopped in Chhattisgarh’s Pithoragarh.
"We have 7500 vaccine doses for 45 years and above. We will resume vaccination for the 18-44 age group as soon as we receive vaccines," the CMO said on Monday.
Published: 25 May 2021,10:09 AM IST