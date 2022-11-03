Noida Schools Ordered To Be Shut for Classes 1–8 As Air Quality Plummets

Noida’s District Collector has ordered for the city’s schools to be shut for classes 1-8 and hold online classes instead till 8 November. This comes after the air quality in the National Capital Region plummeted to the ‘severe’ category at 469 AQI.

The order also recommended that classes for students of grades 9-12 also be held online.

On Wednesday, 3 November, stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) was also implemented by the Centre in New Delhi to curb pollution levels. Under this, diesel-powered vehicles and vehicles with BS4 engines will not be allowed to enter Delhi.

Other than that, medium goods vehicles and heavy goods vehicles will also be banned from the city. Only vehicles with BS6 engines, CNG vehicles, and commercial vehicles, will be allowed entry.