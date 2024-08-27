GATE 2025 Registration To Begin Tomorrow; Details Here

advertisement
The registration process for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2025) is going on. Students who want to apply for the exam can submit their forms at gate2025.ithr.ac. after the application window opens on August 28.
The application process for GATE 2025 was previously scheduled to start on August 24. However, it was postponed due to some technical issues. The postponement of the application date will not have any impact on the other dates, including the examination schedule.
GATE 2025 will be held on February 1, 2, 15, and 16, 2025, and it is available in two shifts on all exam days. Candidates can take up to two papers of GATE 2025.
Eligible candidates who want to apply for the examination can visit the official website of GATE at gate2025.ithr.ac.in. Candidates will be required to fill the application form by providing all the requested information. Once the application form is submitted with the necessary documents, login details will be generated.
Once the login is done, the candidates can fill the application form by providing all the requested information and submit the form along with the documents. The application fee of GATE 2025 is Rs 900 for female, SC, ST, and PwD category candidates if they apply during the regular period. The application fee for these candidates during the extended period is Rs 1,400. For all other candidates, the application fee during the regular period is Rs 1,800, and it is Rs 2,300 during the extended period.
