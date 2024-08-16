GATE 2025 Registration To Begin From 24 August; Exams Scheduled For February

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has released the official brochure of GATE 2025. Interested candidates must visit the official website gate2025.iitr.ac.in to submit their application form.

The registration process for GATE 2025 will begin on 24 August 2024, and the application form will be available on the official website. Those interested in applying for the exam can visit the official website to submit the application form.

GATE 2025 will be held on 1, 2, 15, and 16 February . There will be two test sessions, one from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and the other from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.