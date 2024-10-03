UP Police Constable Result 2024 Awaited: Steps to Download UPPRPB Scorecards

advertisement
The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPPBPB) is expected to release the UP Police Constable Result 2024 soon. Candidates who took the written exam can check the results and the final answer key on the official website at uppbpb.gov.in.
The UPPBPB Constable written exam was conducted in two phases from 23 August to 31 August 2024. The exam took place in two shifts. The first shift was from 10 am to 12 noon while the second shift was from 3 pm to 5 pm. Approximately 48 lakh candidates appeared for the exam, with 28.91 lakh in the first phase and 19.26 lakh in the second.
While the UPPBPB has not yet announced the specific date and time for the result release, the board has stated that the final answer key will be released simultaneously with the results. The provisional answer key was released separately for each exam day, with an objection window open until 19 September 2024. The UPPBPB will review the submitted feedback and make any necessary revisions to the final answer key before determining the results.
Candidates are advised to regularly check the UPPBPB website or follow relevant blogs for the latest updates on the UP Police Constable Result 2024 and the final answer key.
Go to the official website, uppbpb.gov.in.
On the homepage, click on the direct link for UP Constable Result 2024.
A login page will open on the screen.
Enter the login details.
Hit the submit option.
Your result will appear on the screen.
Check the result carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
(At The Quint, we question everything. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member today.)