GATE 2023 Admit Card to be Released on 3 January on gate.iitk.ac.in

GATE 2023 admit card to be released soon. Exam dates out here.
(Photo: iStock)
The admit card for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, GATE 2023 will be released next week on 3 January 2023. After the admit cards are out, the candidates will get access to them and they will be able to download their GATE Admit Card from the official website at gate.iitk.ac.in.
The GATE admit cards 2023 will be released by IIT Kanpur on the official website the aforementioned date. The Institute had already given an opportunity to the candidates to rectify any defects they may have in their applications by 28 December 2022.
IIT Kanpur had also released a statement which read, "Candidates with Defects in Application must make rectifications latest by 28th December 2022, otherwise their Admit Card will be marked Provisional.”
The candidates will be able get access to the admit cards using their GATE 2023 exam roll number, date of birth and other credentials filled in during registration. Candidates must carry a printout of their admit cards to carry to their respective exam centers else they would not be allowed to appear for the GATE Exam
IIT Kanpur will be conducting the GATE 2023 Exam on 4, 5, 11 and 12 February 2023. The GATE 2023 Result is expected to be out by 16 March 2023.
Visit the GATE official website at gate.iitk.ac.in.
On the homepage, click on the link that reads,“ Download GATE admit card 2023.”
You will have to enter your login credentials and click on the “Submit” tab.
Your GATE 2023 admit card will be displayed on the screen.
Download it and take a printout of it for future use.
Candidates must check all their details on the GATE 2023 admit card carefully. The details might include: personal details, communication address, exam date & time and exam day guidelines.
