GATE 2022 Exam Dates Announced: Registration to Begin from 30 August

GATE 2022 Exam Date: GATE 2022 exams will be conducted on 5, 6, 12, and 13 February 2022
(Photo: The Quint)
The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 exam dates have been announced by Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur, organizing institute for the same.
GATE 2022 is conducted by the IIT Kharagpur and six other Indian IITs at Mumbai, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Chennai, Roorkee and Indian Institute of Science at Bengaluru
According to the released scheduled, GATE 2022 exams will be conducted on 5, 6, 12, and 13 February 2022.
Eligible students who are willing to apply for GATE 2022, can do it on the official website: gate.iitkgp.ac.in.
Visit the official website: gate.iitkgp.ac.in
Click on new registration
Register using your personal details
Login using your registered credentials
Fill up the application form and upload the required documents
Submit the form and pay the application fee
Two new subjects- Geomatics Engineering (GE), and Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering (NM) have been added by the conducting body to GATE 2022.
Addition of these two subjects take the total number of GATE papers to 29. "The two new papers will provide direct benefits to our graduates in these two areas, especially when the country needs human resources with advanced capabilities in shipbuilding industries and geo-informatics," said VK Tewari, Director of IIT-Kharagpur, as quoted by PTI.
According to the information brochure, a candidate who is currently studying in the third or higher years of any undergraduate degree program, or has already completed any government approved degree program in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce or Arts is eligible to appear for GATE 2022 exam.
The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is an examination that primarily tests the comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in engineering and science for admission into the Masters Program and Recruitment by some Public Sector Companies.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined