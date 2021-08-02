GATE 2022 Exam Dates Announced: Registration to Begin from 30 August

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 exam dates have been announced by Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur, organizing institute for the same.

GATE 2022 is conducted by the IIT Kharagpur and six other Indian IITs at Mumbai, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Chennai, Roorkee and Indian Institute of Science at Bengaluru

According to the released scheduled, GATE 2022 exams will be conducted on 5, 6, 12, and 13 February 2022.