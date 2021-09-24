GATE 2022 Application Process Ends Today: Here's How to Apply

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur will conclude the registration process of Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 on Friday, 24 September.

Eligible candidates who wish to apply for the same can do it on the official website: gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

GATE 2022 examination is scheduled to be conducted on 5, 6, 12, and 13 February 2022.