GATE 2022 Application Process Ends Today: Here's How to Apply

GATE 2022 examination is scheduled to be conducted on 5, 6, 12, and 13 February 2022.
The Quint
Education
Published:

Register for GATE 2022 on gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

|

(Photo: iStock)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Register for GATE 2022 on&nbsp;gate.iitkgp.ac.in.</p></div>

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur will conclude the registration process of Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 on Friday, 24 September.

Eligible candidates who wish to apply for the same can do it on the official website: gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

GATE 2022 examination is scheduled to be conducted on 5, 6, 12, and 13 February 2022.

Also ReadJEE Advanced 2021 Registration Begins: Check Cut-Off, How to Apply
However, candidates who are unable to apply by 24 September, can do it till 1 October 2021 by paying a late fee of Rs 500.

How to Apply for GATE 2022

  • Visit the official website: gate.iitkgp.ac.in

  • Click on 'Apply Online' on the home page

  • Go to 'New User? Register here'

  • Enter your personal details and register.

  • Enter your enrolment ID and password

  • Click on 'Submit'

  • Fill up the application form and upload the required documents

  • Submit the form and pay the application fee.

Also ReadGATE 2021 Result Announced, Here’s How to Check It
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

GATE 2022: Application Fee

Regular Period

  • Female candidates (per paper): Rs 750

  • SC / ST / PwD category candidates (per paper): Rs 750

  • All other candidates (per paper): Rs 1,500

During the Extended Period

  • Female candidates (per paper): Rs 1,250

  • SC / ST / PwD category candidates (per paper): Rs 1,250

  • All other candidates (per paper): Rs 2,000

About GATE

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is an examination that primarily tests the comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in engineering and science for admission to master's programmes and recruitment by some public sector companies.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT