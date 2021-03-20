GATE 2021 Result Announced, Here’s How to Check It

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay on Friday, 19 March, released the result of Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021.
Candidates who appeared for the same can check their result on GATE’s official website: gate.iitb.ac.in.
The scores obtained by the candidates will remain valid for a period of three years from the date of declaration.
GATE is a national examination conducted jointly by Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore and seven Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) at Bombay, Kanpur, Guwahati, Kharagpur, Delhi, Madras, and Roorkee on behalf of National Coordination Board (NCB)-GATE, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India. GATE is a Computer-Based Test (CBT).
Qualifying GATE is a mandatory requirement for seeking admission and/or financial assistance to postgraduate programs of the Education Ministry and other government scholarships or assistantships.
