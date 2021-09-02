GATE 2022 Application Process Begins: Here's How to Apply Online

Apply online for GATE 2022 on gate.iitkgp.ac.in
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur on Thursday, 2 September, commenced the registration process of Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022.
Eligible candidates willing to apply for the same can do it on the official website: gate.iitkgp.ac.in.
Registration Opens: 2 September 2021
Closing Date of regular online registration/application process: 24 September 2021
Closing Date of Extended online registration/ application process (with late fee): 1 October 2021
Display of Defective applications to rectify: 26 October 2021
Last date to rectify applications: 1 November 2021
Last Date for change of category, paper and examination city (an additional fee will be applicable): 12 November 2021
Admit Card will be released on: 3 January 2022
GATE 2022 Examination date: 5, 6, 12, and 13 February 2022
Announcement of the results: 17 March 2022
Visit the official website: gate.iitkgp.ac.in
Click on 'Apply Online' on the home page
Click on 'New User? Register here'
Register using your personal details
Enter your enrolment ID and password
Click on 'Submit'
Fill up the application form and upload the required documents
Submit the form and pay the application fee.
According to the official information brochure, candidates who are currently studying in the third or higher years of any undergraduate degree program, or have already completed any government approved degree program in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce and Arts are eligible to appear for GATE 2022 examination.
