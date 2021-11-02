GATE 2022 Application Correction Window Opens: Here's How To Update Your Form

GATE 2022: Application Correction Window opens on gate.iitkgp.ac.in. Image used for representation purpose.
GATE 2021: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur on Monday, 1 November, opened the application correction window of Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022.
Candidates who want to make any changes in their GATE 2022 application form can do it on the GATE's official website: : gate.iitkgp.ac.in.
Candidates can make changes in the following fields of their GATE 2022 application form: Name, Date of Birth, Gender, Category, PwD, Dyslexia, Address, College Details, Exam Paper, Additional Exam Paper and Exam City. However, they are required to pay an additional fee to make the corrections.
Visit the official website: gate.iitkgp.ac.in
Click on 'Login' on the home page
Enter you enrollment ID/Email address and password
Click on 'Submit'
You will directed to your application form
Make the changes
Save them and pay the correction fee
Tale a printout of the saved form for future reference.
The GATE 2022 admit card will be available to download on the official website from 3 January 2022. Results for the same will be announced on 17 March 2022.
The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is an examination that primarily tests the comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in engineering and science for admission to master's programmes and recruitment by some public sector companies.
