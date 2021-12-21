GATE 2022 Exam Schedule Released: Check Full Time Table on gate.iitkgp.ac.in
Check full exam schedule for GATE 2022 exam such as exam date, exam timings, details on admit card, and many others.
IIT Kharagpur has released the complete exam schedule for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022.
According to the notification, GATE 2022 exam shall be conducted between 5 February 2022 and 13 February 2022.
Candidates who are going to be appearing for the exam can check the full schedule of the exam on the official website of GATE at gate.iitkgp.ac.in.
The GATE 2022 exam will be conducted in two sessions, namely the forenoon session and afternoon session.
The forenoon session shall be held from 09:00 AM to 12:00 PM, whereas the afternoon session will be held from 02:30 PM to 05:30 PM.
In addition, candidates must note that the GATE 2022 exam will be conducted in a computer based test (CBT) mode.
As for the GATE 2022 admit card, Candidates must note that they are scheduled to be released on 3 January 2022.
While there is no particular date till when the students can download their respective admit cards, all students are advised to download them as soon as they are released.
Candidates must also ensure that they carry a hard copy or printout of their GATE 2022 admit card on the day of the exam. This is so because the admit card is a mandatory document without which no student shall be allowed to sit for the exam.
In addition, Candidates must also note that two new papers have been introduced in GATE 2022. They are as follows- “Geomatics Engineering (GE)” and “Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering (NM)”.
Alongside this, students appearing for Geology and Geophysics papers must note that they will be awarded separate scores and rankings on the basis of their selection of sections.
For more updates on the GATE 2022 exam, please check this space regularly and visit the official website of GATE – gate.iitkgp.ac.in.
