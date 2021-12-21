GATE 2022 Exam Schedule Released: Check Full Time Table on gate.iitkgp.ac.in

IIT Kharagpur has released the complete exam schedule for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022.

According to the notification, GATE 2022 exam shall be conducted between 5 February 2022 and 13 February 2022.

Candidates who are going to be appearing for the exam can check the full schedule of the exam on the official website of GATE at gate.iitkgp.ac.in.