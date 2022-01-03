GATE 2022: Admit Cards To Be Out Today

GATE 2022 admit card to be released on 3 January 2022
The admit cards for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 are scheduled to be released on Monday, 3 January 2022, by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur.
Candidates who are going to be appearing for the exam can visit the official website of GATE at gate.iitkgp.ac.in, and download their respective admit cards.
The GATE 2022 is a national examination that is being jointly conducted by IISc Bangalore and seven IITs (Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras and Roorkee), under the Ministry of Education (MoE), and the Government of India.
Candidates from all over the country appear for the GATE 2022 to secure admission in Postgraduate Programs (Master's and Doctoral), with the Ministry of Education (MoE), and other Government Scholarships/Assistantships, along with fulfilling the admission criteria of the various admitting institutes as well.
According to the exam schedule released earlier, GATE 2022 will be conducted between 5 February 2022 and 13 February 2022.
In the absence of any particular time mentioned by IIT for the release of the admit card, candidates are advised to regularly check the official website on 3 January 2022.
Visit official website gate.iitkgp.ac.in
Navigate to the link that reads 'GATE 2022 admit card' on the homepage. (when available)
Enter your official log in credentials such as enrolment ID or email address in order to login.
Your GATE 2022 admit card shall be displayed on your screen.
Download it and take a printout for future reference.
Also candidates must note that IIT-KGP has alerted all candidates to be beware of fake information such as videos, emails and SMS related to the GATE 2022 Examination.
In addition, the administration body has also made it clear that all candidates must check the official website of GATE 2022 (gate.iitkgp.ac.in) only to check their GATE 2022 results.
Candidates must also note that the GATE 2022 scores will remain valid for a period of three years, starting from the date of announcement of results.
Hence, candidates can check the different colleges that accept GATE scores as well as some PSU's who use it for their recruitment.
For more information on GATE 2022, please check the official website at gate.iitkgp.ac.in and this space regularly.
