GATE 2022 Admit Card Release Date Postponed Again

GATE 2022 admit card has been postponed till further notice. Once released, candidates can download it from gate.iitkgp.ac.in
(Photo: The Quint)
The admit card for the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur, Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2022), has again postponed for the second time till further notice.
The GATE 2022 admit card was scheduled to be released on 7 January 2022, after it was postponed from the original release date of 3 January 2022.
Candidates must note that the GATE 2022 are set to commence on 5 February 2022 and continue till 13 February 2022.
The results for the same will be announced on 17 March 2022.
Additionally, IITKGP has introduced two new papers for the year 2022- Geomatics Engineering (GE) and Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering (NM).
Candidates must note the exam timings for the same as follows-
The GATE 2022 exam will be conducted in two shifts every day. The morning shift will commence at 09:00 AM and continue till 12:00 PM. Similarly, the second shift will begin at 02:30 PM and continue till 05:00 PM
Thus, for more updates on the GATE 2022 admit card, please check this space regularly as well as visit the official website of GATE at gate.iitkgp.ac.in
