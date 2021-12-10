FTII JET 2021 Admit Card Released: Here's How to Download

FTII JET Admit Card is released on ftii.ac.in
(Photo: Reuters)
The Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune has released the admit card for Joint Entrance Test (JET) 2021.
Candidates who have registered to appear for the same can download their admit cards from the official website of FTII: ftii.ac.in.
Visit the official website of FTII: ftii.ac.in
Click on 'Admission: Joint Entrance test 2021' link on the homepage
You will be directed to a new webpage
Click on 'Click Here To Download Admit Card'
A login page will appear on the screen
Enter application number and date of birth
Click on Login
Your FTII JET admit card will appear on the screen
Download and print the admit card for exam day and future reference
JET 2021 will be conducted in three groups: Group A, B, and C. Group A exams are scheduled to be conducted from 2 to 5 pm on 18 December, while exams of Groups B and C will be held on 19 December from 9 am to 12 noon, and 2 to 5 pm, respectively.
JET is a written test of three hours’ duration consisting of objective type and subjective questions, conducted jointly by FTII and SRFTI. It is the first stage in the selection process of FTII and SRFTI. Based on the JET score of the candidates, SRFTI and FTII shortlisted candidates for the second stage of the selection process and thereafter, on successful accomplishment of all the requisites, finally admit students in their full time regular programmes.