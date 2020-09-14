JEE Advanced 2020: Check Cut-off, Registration Fee Details Below

The top 2,50,000 candidates who have qualified JEE Main 2020 will be eligible to sit for the JEE Advanced exam. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi will be conducting the JEE Advanced exam this year. The exam is scheduled to be held on 27 September.

Online registration for the JEE Advanced 2020 have began on Monday, 13 September and will conclude on 16 September. The deadline for fee payment of the application is 17 September. Eligible students can apply at jeeadv.ac.in

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi will be conducting the exam this year. The exam is scheduled to be held on 27 September and results for the same will be announced on 5 October.

According to an official notification from IIT Delhi, the top 2,50,000 candidates who have qualified JEE Main 2020 will be eligible to sit for the exam. Through JEE Advanced, IITs offer admission into undergraduate courses leading to a bachelor’s, integrated master’s or bachelor-master dual degree in engineering, sciences or architecture. Apart from IITs, IISc, IISER, IIST, RGIPT, and Indian Institute of Petroleum & Energy, Visakhapatnam also enrolls students based on JEE Advanced.

JEE Advanced 2020 Registration Fees

A registration fee of Rs 2,800 will be applicable. Female candidates and those from SC, ST, and PWD categories will have to pay Rs 1,400. The fee for foreign nationals is $150, however, for SAARC countries the fee is $75.

NTA Announces Cut-off for JEE Advanced 2020

Following declaration of the JEE Main 2020 results on 11 September, the National Testing Agency has released the category-wise cut-offs for JEE Advanced. While the cut-off for the Common Rank List is 90.3765335, for Economically Weaker Section it is 70.2435518 .

For Other Backward Classes, the cut-off stands at 72.8887969, while Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and and People With Disability, the cut-off stands at 50.1760245, 39.0696101 and 0.0618524 respectively.

The cut-offs for admissions to NITs, IIITs and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutes will be decided by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority at a later date.

While ranking students, NTA has taken into consideration the best score for those who have appeared for JEE Main in both January and September. NTA Score for Paper-II (B.Arch. &B. Planning) will be declared later on. The most number of perfect scorers come from Telangana, which has sent six students who have secured 100 percentile in the exam. Telangana is followed closely by the NCT of Delhi, which has sent five perfect scorers and Rajasthan, from where four students have scored 100 percentile. Out of the 8.41 lakh students registered for the JEE Main in April/September, only 6.35 lakh students had appeared for the exam conducted across two shifts between 1 to 6 September.