JEE Advanced 2020: Apply for Your Choice of Exam Centre

Candidates who are among the top 2.5 lakh in JEE Mains can apply for JEE Advanced through jeeadv.ac.in. The Quint The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi will be conducting the JEE Advanced exam in 2020. The exam is scheduled to be held on 27 September | (Photo: Wikipedia) Education Candidates who are among the top 2.5 lakh in JEE Mains can apply for JEE Advanced through jeeadv.ac.in.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi, has opened the edit for option JEE candidates who have registered for the JEE Advanced 2020 exam to choose their city of choice for the exam. The deadline for registration and editing the JEE Advanced 2020 application is 5 pm on Thursday, 17 September. Candidates who are among the top 2.5 lakh in JEE Mains 2020 can apply for JEE Advanced 2020 at jeeadv.ac.in. IIT Delhi has scheduled the exam to be held on 27 September and results for the same will be announced on 5 October. Through JEE Advanced, IITs offer admission into undergraduate courses leading to a bachelor’s, integrated master’s or bachelor-master dual degree in Engineering, Sciences or Architecture. Apart from IITs, IISc, IISER, IIST, RGIPT, and Indian Institute of Petroleum & Energy, Visakhapatnam, also enrolls students based on JEE Advanced.

JEE Advanced 2020: Registration Fees

A registration fee of Rs 2,800 will be applicable. Female candidates and those from SC, ST, and PWD categories will have to pay Rs 1,400. The fee for foreign nationals is $150, however, for SAARC countries the fee is $75.

NTA Announces Cut-offs for JEE Advanced 2020

Following declaration of the JEE Main 2020 results on 11 September, the National Testing Agency has released the category-wise cut-offs for JEE Advanced. While the cut-off for the common rank list is 90.3765335, for the economically weaker section it is 70.2435518.

For Other Backward Classes (OBCs), the cut-off stands at 72.8887969, while for Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and People With Disability, the cut-offs stands at 50.1760245, 39.0696101 and 0.0618524, respectively.