India To Set Up Its First Foreign IIT Campus in Tanzania

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) is all set to open its first foreign campus in Zanzibar, Tanzania by October 2023.
(Photo: IIT Madras)
Details: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for setting up the IIT Madras campus was signed by India’s Ministry of Education, IIT Madras, and Ministry of Education and Vocational Training of Zanzibar on Wednesday, 5 July, in the presence of President of Zanzibar Hussein Ali Mwinyi, and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.
The expansion is part of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 which focuses on Internationalisation and encourages High performing Indian universities to set up campuses in other countries, the Ministry of External Affairs said.
“This campus is reflective of the longstanding friendship between India and Tanzania and a reminder of the focus India places on building people to people ties across Africa and the Global South,” it added.
“It (the campus) is likely to enhance the quality of lIT Madras education and research further, due to student and faculty diversity from the international campus. It will further serve to deepen research collaborations with other top-ranked academic institutions world-wide,” the statement further read.
