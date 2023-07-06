India To Set Up Its First Foreign IIT Campus in Tanzania

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) is all set to open its first foreign campus in Zanzibar, Tanzania, by October 2023.

Details: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for setting up the IIT Madras campus was signed by India’s Ministry of Education, IIT Madras, and Ministry of Education and Vocational Training of Zanzibar on Wednesday, 5 July, in the presence of President of Zanzibar Hussein Ali Mwinyi, and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.