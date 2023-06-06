‘IIT Kharagpur Is Forcing PG Students To Move to a Hostel With Poor Amenities’

PG Students at IIT Kharagpur are asked to shift from their hostel.
On 22 April, we, postgraduate students studying at the Indian Institute Of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur, received a notice from the college administration that we need to shift from our hostel.
Right now, we are staying at Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Hall of Residence and we are being asked to shift to Pt Madan Mohan Malviya (MMM) Hall of Residence. We don't want to shift from our hostel in the middle of the session.
The hostel where we are being asked to move has single occupancy rooms but now two students are being forced to stay in one room. The building is also very old and has ventilation issues and water shortage problems, among others.
We are being forcefully evicted from the hostel. It seems that the administration has also instructed the cleaning staff not to clean the washrooms. It's almost a week since the washrooms have been cleaned at the LBS hostel.
Even if the administration wants this hostel to be given to undergraduate students, let the transition happen smoothly. For that to happen, they can allot the rooms of the outgoing PG Batch of 2023 to the incoming UG batch of 2023, and next year, when our current batch passes out in 2024 they can allot all the rooms to UG students.
