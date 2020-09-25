First DU Cut Off Out on 12 October, Session to Start 18 November

Delhi University (DU) will be releasing its first cut off list for admissions to undergraduate courses by 12 October, and the admission process against the same is expected to begin at 10 am on the same day. A circular shared by Delhi University gives the dates for a total of five cut off lists, with admission against the fifth cut off list to begin on 9 November.

According to the DU circular, the last date of payment against first cut-off is 16 October. The last date of payment against fifth cut-off is 13 November.

Further, the DU website says that admission against special cut off will begin on 10 am of 18 November, and the last day for payment against the same will be 22 November.

The DU circular also says: “In case vacant seats are left, further Cut-Offs may be announced by the University to fill the vacant seats.” Entrance based admission to Undergraduate Courses for those part of the 1st Merit list will begin at 10 am on 19 October, and the last date for payment against the same is 23 October. Both entrance, as well as merit based admission to Postgraduate Courses will begin at 10 am on 26 October, and the last date for those who qualify the first list is 30 October.

The academic session, for both undergraduate, as well as postgraduate students, will begin on 18 November.



Around 3,53,918 students have registered for admissions in DU this year, which is almost a lakh more than the 2,58,000 who had applied to the varsity last year.



The University of Delhi has made the admission process completely online this year and students will not have to visit colleges for completing the admission process.