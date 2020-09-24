DU Admissions 2020: Cut-Off Schedule to Be Released Soon 

The University of Delhi is likely to declare cut-offs for UG courses in early October. | (Photo: Altered by The Quint /Aroop Mishra)

Delhi University admission cut-offs are expected to be released in the next few days and will be available on du.ac.in. Cut-offs are minimum marks needed for admission to undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD courses.

DU cut-offs are based on the best of four formula where the highest marks obtained by a student in their Class 12 board exams will be calculated for the cut-off.

DU cut-offs usually include a language subject and two primary subjects opted as majors in the course the students is seeking admission for. The rules for cut-offs change as per the stream and students are urged to review the official brochure to know the exact cut-off criteria.

St Stephen’s College on 16 September released its first cut-offs for admission to undergraduate courses in 2020, with the highest cut-off being 99.25 percent for commerce students who wish to apply for the Economic (Honours) course.

The cut-off for Humanities and Science students for the Economics (Hons) course is 98.75 percent and 98 percent respectively.