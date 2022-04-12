Fee Slabs for Technical, Engineering Courses: What To Expect if Implemented?

Engineering and technical colleges are likely to see a fresh set of minimum and maximum fees from the coming academic year. The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has sent a revised fee structure, including a proposed minimum fee, to the Ministry of Education.

The proposals need a ministry approval before being implemented. This is the first time a minimum fee is likely to be implemented. The AICTE had put a cap on maximum fees over six years ago.

The National Fee Committee, chaired by Justice (retired) BN Srikrishna, had sent the report to the AICTE. After approval from the AICTE, the report was forwarded to the ministry. What are the proposed changed? Here's a short primer.