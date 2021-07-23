'Delay in GOI-PMS Application a Hurdle in Pursuing Higher Education for Dalits'

A year has passed since I started my post-graduation journey at Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) Mumbai. Even as the esteemed institution is known for liberal arts throughout the nation, the virtual experience of being a part of it has been nothing short of a rollercoaster ride, especially for the batch of 2020. Juggling our way through the absolute mayhem created due to the pandemic, as a batch, we have gradually stepped into the grim realities of the social sector.

Just as any group hardly presents itself as a homogenous one, the ‘virtual’ student community of my batch comprises students from all over India, coming from diverse socio-economic backgrounds, and we have been witness to a plethora of problems pertaining to the learning processes of the ‘new normal'.